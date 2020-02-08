Man charged in connection with glass bottle being thrown on to pitch during Hibs v Rangers clash

The glass bottle narrowly missed players from both sides.

A man has been charged in connection with an incident during Hibs v Rangers in which a glass bottle was thrown on the pitch, narrowly avoiding players from both sides.

Police Scotland has confirm that a 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct.

The incident happened at Easter Road Stadium on Friday 20 December, 2019, when a glass bottle was thrown from the stands on to the pitch, narrowly missing players from both Hibs and Rangers.



Inspector Colin Fordyce, of Leith Community Policing, said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this incident. Mindless behaviour like this will not be tolerated in any football stadiums across the country.

“The safety of football supporters, players and management is the top priority of football clubs and Police Scotland, with every step taken to identify those responsible for inappropriate behaviour.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who came forward with information relating to our investigation."



The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, March 5, 2020.