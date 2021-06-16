Man charged after video went viral of BBC journalist confronted by anti lockdown protesters

A man has been charged after a video went viral of a journalist being harassed by a group of anti lockdown protesters.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 8:39 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:37 pm
In relation to this incident, a 57-year-old man has been charged under Section 4A of the Public Order Act.

The Metropolitan Police has released a statement that confirmed: “officers investigating an incident in which a journalist was confronted and chased in the vicinity of Whitehall have charged a man.

A video that has been shared widely on social media shows a group of protesters pursuing the journalist first on Whitehall, then into Richmond Terrace, on the afternoon of Monday, 14 June.

"After reviewing the video footage, officers identified a number of possible offences and an investigation was launched.”

The 57-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 29 June.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify other people who were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

