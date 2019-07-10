Man charged after street stabbing in Coatbridge

A man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of another man in North Lanarkshire.

The 27-year-old was in Mitchell Street in Coatbridge at about 12.40am on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

The incident took place on Mitchell Street in Coatbridge. Picture: John Devlin

He was taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital before being transferred to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

A 20-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.