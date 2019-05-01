Man charged after heroin worth £44,000 found in vehicle in Aberdeenshire

The recovery was made on the A90 near Fordoun, Aberdeenshire, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland charged a 31-year-old from the north of England in relation to the incident and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling drug misuse in our area and we will use all available resources in order to disrupt and deter the supply of drugs in our communities.”

