Man charged after being clocked driving at 109mph on Scottish road

A motorist has been charged with alleged dangerous driving after he was caught in a vehicle travelling at 109mph on a Scottish road.

Another man was also charged after he was caught driving at 65mph in a 30mph zone elsewhere in Aberdeenshire.

The first incident happened at around 7pm on Wednesday when police stopped a 29-year-old man who was driving at 109mph on the A952 Mintlaw to Cortes road.

Later that evening at around 10.20pm, a 17-year-old man was stopped for driving at 65mph in a 30mph limit area at South Road in Peterhead.

Police said that at the time of the incidents the road surface was wet following heavy rain and driving conditions were poor.

Both drivers have been charged in relation to alleged dangerous driving and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.