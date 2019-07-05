Man brutally murdered on doorstep after row with two brothers

Have your say

A man was brutally murdered on his own doorstep after a row with two brothers.

Kevin McGuire was stabbed to death after returning from a Kevin Bridges comedy gig last October.

The trial took place at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture: PA

Kamran and Rizwan Ahmed pounced on the 51 year-old who was left lying in a pool of blood at the house in Wishaw, Lanarkshire.

A judge heard how Kevin believed his partner Shona Briody had cheated on him with Rizwan.

The pair today appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

Kamran Ahmed (27) pled guilty to murder.

His 31 year-old engineer brother – who also faced the same accusation – admitted to the reduced charge of assault.

The pair were remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

Popular Kevin was a well known door to door agent for a loan company.

He had recently been diagnosed with arthritis.

The High Court in Glasgow was told Kevin and Shona had been in a relationship for 14 years.

But, it emerged he had accused her of having “slept” with Rizwan, who lived with Kevin's niece.

Prosecutor Derick Nelson asked Shona: “Kevin McGuire thought there was something between you and him?”

She replied: “Yes, he did. He would bring it up, he was not happy about it.”

The night before the killing, the couple went to the Kevin Bridges gig at Glasgow's Hydro.

Shona recalled Kevin was “really excited about going”.

She was recovering at the time from a sinus operation.

She told jurors: “Kevin promised that he would look after me.”

Kevin ordered a whisky at the Hydro while Shona had a fruit cider. But, after taking their seats, Shona recalled her partner “getting a bit more upset”.

She said: “This was when he started getting the stuff in his head about Rizwan.

“He was asking was I going to his house. At this, I felt that I wanted to leave.

“He just seemed that he wanted to have an argument about Rizwan again.”

Shona decided “enough was enough” and left mid-gig. Her son picked her up and told took the mum home. As they were in the car, Kevin later called to say he was heading to the Ahmed house in Wishaw.

Shona feared the worst believing her lover would be attacked.

The court heard Kevin ended up in a row with the Ahmeds outside their home.

Kevin then tried to flee, but was held by Rizwan before his brother smacked him with a baseball bat. The victim was likely knocked out, but managed to stagger away.

However, the Ahmeds soon jumped into a friend's car and tailed him. They found Kevin outside his home pouncing on him in the garden.

Rizwan repeatedly punched Kevin who was battered against his front door.

Mr Nelson then explained: “Kamran Ahmed was carrying a weapon with a long blade.

“Rizwan Ahmed stepped back...Kamran then repeatedly struck Kevin McGuire.”

Kevin slumped down his door as the brothers fled.

Kamran was heard to tell a woman: “We need to go. I've just killed a guy.”

Shona could see her lover being attacked through the frosted glass of her door.

She said: “Kevin was not moving. I felt scared and numb.”

Kevin was discovered lying in a large pool of blood. He was rushed to hospital, but never recovered.

He had a number of stab wounds with the fatal one to his leg.

The brothers fled to Glasgow – it was there they were traced three days later. The Ahmeds had originally had gone on trial before entering guilty pleas.

The duo also admitted to the earlier assault on Kevin shortly before the killing. Lord Tyre deferred for reports until August 1 in Edinburgh.