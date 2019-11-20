Man broke victim’s skull in hammer attack

A Fife man, who carried out a vicious hammer attack fracturing the victim’s skull, has been given a community-based sentence.

A sheriff said he was taking the “exceptional” step of not sending Sean Ross to jail because of his “dreadful” mental health condition at the time of the incident.

Ross (25) of Fordell Road, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted that on December 20, at an address in Marmion Drive, Glenrothes, he assaulted Ryan Crichton by striking him on the head with a hammer to his severe injury.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Ross: “You hit Mr Crichton on the head with a hammer. You fractured his skull.”

He said that this offence would normally have resulted in a significant jail term.

However, the sheriff commented that the victim “seems to have forgiven you” and added: “Mentally you were in a dreadful state at the time.”

The sheriff imposed a community payback order with three years of supervision and a mental health treatment requirement for the same period.

However, he warned Ross if he breached the order he could still end up in jail.

