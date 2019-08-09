Man attacked on Glasgow street in attempted murder

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being targeted by armed attackers in Glasgow.

Police said the 31-year-old was on Maryhill Road, close to Glencloy Street, around 8pm on Thursday when two men attacked him.

His attackers then fled towards Shiskine Drive.

READ MORE: Alesha MacPhail killer given ‘excessive’ jail sentence, appeal court told

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is reported to be in a stable condition.

Police believe the victim was deliberately targeted and are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Both suspects are white and aged around 30.

One is of stocky build with a shaved head and stubble. He was wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts.

The other is 6ft and slim. He was wearing a light grey hooded top with the hood up and pulled tight around his face, and he was carrying a JD sports draw bag.

READ MORE: Man charged with causing fatal Maybury Road crash

Detective Sergeant Larry Dempsey said: “This man was very seriously injured and it is vital that we trace those responsible.

“We are treating this as attempted murder and believe this was a targeted attack.

“We are currently checking CCTV in the area and making door-to-door inquiries, however we would appeal for anyone who was in the area last night or has any information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“You may also have dashcam footage from Maryhill Road last night, we would ask you to check back and get in touch with the police.

“You may have information that can help in our inquiries.”

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.