Man arrested over murder of UK student Libby Squire

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Hull University student Libby Squire, whose disappearance prompted a widespread search.

The 21-year-old vanished in February this year, leading to a search that involved hundreds of police officers and members of the public.

But, after being missing for nearly seven weeks, the philosophy student's body was recovered from the Humber Estuary in March.

Humberside Police tonight revealed that a man had been arrested on suspicion of murdering the student, who was originally from High Wycombe.

In a statement the force said: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 21-year-old Libby Squire in February this year.

"The man was arrested earlier today and is currently being questioned by detectives.

"Libby was reported missing in the early hours of Friday 1 February 2019, after a night out in Hull with friends.

"Just over six weeks later on Wednesday March 20, Libby's body was recovered from the Humber Estuary.

"Libby's family continue to receive support from specially trained officers and have been updated on the investigation."