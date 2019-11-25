Man arrested over murder of Scottish millionaire's son found dead in boot of car

A man has been arrested over the murder of a Scottish millionaire's son who was found dead in the boot of a car in the US.

Adrian Bonar, 34, whose father Brian is originally from Greenock and owns a restaurant business in America, was found wrapped in tarpaulin by the side of a road in Anaheim, California, around 75 miles from his home.

US officers raided the home of Antonio Silva, 27, in connection to the death of Adrian, who was a former soldier in the US Army.

During the raid they found another man being held captive in the suspect’s home, as well as guns and drugs.

At the time of his death, Mr Bonar's sister, Pauline Gourdie, 48, from Gourock, took to social media to say her brother's killers deserve to 'rot in the sewers of hell'.

Mr Bonar's father, Brian told the Times that fighting in the Iraq war had changed his son and led him down a dark path of drug addiction and crime.

A spokesperson for the local authorities, which have yet to release the motive for Bonar’s killing, said: “We started on Oct. 17 with a body in the trunk of a car and now we have a suspect in custody with very little evidence."