Man arrested over armed raid at Barrhead Travel in Newton Mearns

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery at a travel agents in Newton Mearns, following a police operation today (Wednesday, February 5).

The robbery occurred at Barrhead Travel on Ayr Road at around 1pm on Friday, January 17.

The man, who was armed with a knife, threatened staff before making off with a five figure sum of foreign currency.

The man is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court tomorrow (Thursday, February, 6) and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.