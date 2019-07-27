Man arrested over alleged sex attack in Aberdeen

Have your say

A man has been arrested over the alleged serious sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in the centre of Aberdeen.

The incident happened at the top deck of the St Nicholas Centre, Schoolhill, at around 3.45am on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, Police Scotland said.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Cordiner said: “We are following a positive line of inquiry into what appears to be a targeted assault on a vulnerable female within the city centre.”

