Man arrested in connection with several indecent exposure offences in multiple Scottish towns

The 65-year-old man was arrested in Barrhead on Monday following two indecent exposure offences in Doune, Perthshire, and Denny, Stirlingshire, on Sunday, 27 March this year.

He has also been charged in connection with two other offences which occurred in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, in 2019 and 2020.

The man has been released on an undertaking to appear at a later date at Falkirk Sherriff Court.

A report has been prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.

A stock image of two Police Scotland officers.