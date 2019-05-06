Man arrested in connection with knifepoint murder bid in Greenbank

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder and serious assault in the Greenbank area of the city.

The incident happened around 5.30pm on Wednesday 13 March at a property in Pitcairn Grove, where it is understood that two men carried out the attack.

A black Audi A5 was found on fire a short time after the attack at Harperrig Way. Picture: Neil Hanna

A 48-year-old man, who was in the property at the time, was attacked with a bladed weapon, leaving him with serious head and arm injuries.

A second man, aged 22, sustained a laceration to his hand after intervening.

Police confirmed on Monday that they have arrested a man as part of their investigation into the incident.

Following this arrest the male was released pending further inquiries and the investigation into these attacks is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and quote incident 3117 of the 13th March.

Initial inquiries made shortly after the incident established that the suspects arrived at Pitcairn Grove in a black Audi A5, bearing a false registration plate. The vehicle was later found on fire a short distance away at Harperrig Way.