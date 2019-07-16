Man arrested in connection with disappearance of woman in 2017

Have your say

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman who went missing more than 18 months ago.

Patricia Henry has not been seen by friends or family since November 13 2017.

The 46-year-old lived in Paisley, Renfrewshire, before relocating to Girvan in South Ayrshire a month before vanishing.

In November last year her 18-year-old daughter Alannah McGrory made an appeal for information on the anniversary of her last sighting.

On Tuesday police said a 69-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A statement said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 69-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 46-year-old Patricia Henry, who was last seen at her home address in Girvan in November 2017.

"Inquiries are ongoing."