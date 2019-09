Have your say

A Motherwell petrol station has been the scene of a police incident after a male motorist was approached by officers in the forecourt at 2am today (Thursday)

Police stopped the man in the premises in Merry Street with a view to arresting him for alleged drink driving

However, the matter did not end there after it was alleged that he assaulted officers - and was in possession of an offensive weapon.

The man was arrested and held in custody.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.