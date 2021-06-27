Man arrested and charged over Kirkcaldy street disturbance

A man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance in Kirkcaldy.

By Jonathon Reilly
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 12:02 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Police responded to an incident in Cheviot Road in the early hours of this morning.

The road was blocked off and a 30-year-old man was charged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He’s due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police arrested and charged a man in connection with a disturbance in the Cheviot Road area of Kirkcaldy. Picture: Fifer Jammer Locations.

Read More

Read More
White Gates pub landlords warned over noise

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 12.20am on Sunday, June 27 to a report of a disturbance in the Cheviot Road area.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.