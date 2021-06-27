Man arrested and charged over Kirkcaldy street disturbance

Police responded to an incident in Cheviot Road in the early hours of this morning.

The road was blocked off and a 30-year-old man was charged.

He’s due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police arrested and charged a man in connection with a disturbance in the Cheviot Road area of Kirkcaldy. Picture: Fifer Jammer Locations.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 12.20am on Sunday, June 27 to a report of a disturbance in the Cheviot Road area.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

