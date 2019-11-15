Man arrested and charged in connection with death of 97-year-old Fife woman

Have your say

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 97-year-old woman.

Annie Temple was found by officers in the village of Kinglassie, Fife, on October 25.

Annie was tragically found in the bungalow in West End, Kinglassie, on the morning of Friday October 25.

The 36-year-old man is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Jamieson said: "Thank you to the members of the local community who have provided information and assistance in relation to our investigation - your help and support has been appreciated.

"Local officers have been, and will continue to be, in the local area to provide reassurance."