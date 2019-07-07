Man arrested after Scottish schoolgirl dies following road crash

Police have arrested a 20 year old man following a road crash in Paisley in which a teenage girl died.



Around 2 am this morning, a 15 year old girl was crossing Glenburn Road near to Fereneze Drive, Paisley, when she was struck by a car on Glenburn Road.



She was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died a short time later. Her family are aware and being supported by police.



Enquiries into the incident are continuing.

