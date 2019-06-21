Man arrested after police find firearms stash in East Kilbride raid

Have your say

A man has been arrested after firearms were seized from a property in East Kilbride.

Acting on intelligence, officers from the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) stormed a property in Wingate Drive in the South Lanarkshire town on Tuesday.

Police said a 62-year-old man was arrested. Picture: John Devlin

During the course of the investigation, they seized nine firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

Police said a 62-year-old man was arrested and appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday, where he was remanded in custody.

The OCP is a joint Police Scotland and National Crime Agency operation.