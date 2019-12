Have your say

A 23-year-old man has been arrested this afternoon following a disturbance in Selkirk.

Police were called to the Bannerfield area of the town this lunchtime.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance to which police were called around 12.40pm on Monday, December 30, in Lauriston Gardens, Selkirk.

“There were no serious injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”