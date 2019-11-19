Man arrested after Lochgelly incident

A man has been detained after disturbance which lasted the whole morning in Fife.

It follows a heavy police presence in the Lumphinnans Road area of Lochgelly throughout this morning.

Officers dressed in riot gear were spotted on the scene, along with ambulance staff.

The incident was stood down at around 11.10am today, after officers were called at 9.10am.

A police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that a 29-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to appear in Dunfermline Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress