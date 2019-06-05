Man arrested after gun found in Kirkcaldy property

A man has appeared in court after a gun was found at a property in Kirkcaldy,

The 32-year-old man was arrested and appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court yesterday (June 4) on charges relating to the importation of firearms under the Firearms Act 1968.

The weapon was seized following an investigation by the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP).

Acting on intelligence the OCP, assisted by local officers, executed warrants at two properties on Cook Street in the Dysart area on Friday, May 31.

The OCP is a joint investigative team between Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency (NCA), who operate under the direction of the Lord Advocate and the Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service.

During the course of this particular investigation, officers have now seized two firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

The man was remanded in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Naysmith of the OCP said: "The recovery of two further firearms, and now 15 in total across Scotland since September 2018, shows the continued effectiveness of the OCP in tackling the importation and sale of prohibited weaponry.

"Working with our partners across the UK and abroad to proactively target those who attempt to jeopardise the safety of our communities will continue to be treated as a top priority."

NCA Scotland operations manager John McGowan said: “Taking firearms off the streets makes those streets safer, and results like this demonstrate the value of the NCA and Police Scotland working together.

"Organised crime represents a huge threat to our communities, but through the OCP we are continuing to actively target those involved to protect the people of Scotland."