Man arrested after 'exposing himself to teenage girl' on Scotland bus

A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a teenage girl on a bus in Fife.

A 68-year-old was arrested after footage of the incident, that took place on a stagecoach between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes on Friday, was posted online.

A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a teenage girl on a bus in Fife picture: JPI Media

Police were alerted to the crime at about 3.15pm when the young girl returned home.

A man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

READ MORE: Damilola Taylor killer back in prison after driving car into police officer

A police spokesman confirmed the incident to STV News and warned the public to be mindful of comments posted on social media regarding the case that is now active.

He said: “We have arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with an indecent exposure incident on board a bus in Fife.

“Enquires are ongoing and officers would ask that the public are mindful of their comments posted to social media and would remind the public of their responsibilities when posting information online.”