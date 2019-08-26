Man airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash in Scottish Highlands

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving three motorcycles.

The incident happened at about 3pm on Sunday on the A830 near Lochailort in the Highlands.

One of the riders, a 60-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The two other motorcyclists, both males, suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours, with Traffic Scotland confirming it reopened shortly before midnight.

Sergeant Chris Murray said: "This was a collision involving three motorcycles whereby one of the riders sustained serious injuries.

"I would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, and has not already spoken to one of my officers, that they get in touch on 101 and quote reference number 2742 of August 25.

"I would like to thank the public for their patience during the closure of this route while investigation work was carried out."

For unlimited access to Scotland’s best news, sport and expert analysis, SUBSCRIBE to The Scotsman website here