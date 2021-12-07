Police were alerted to an assault at the intersection of Broomlands Street and Maxwellton Street in Paisley at around 9.25pm on Thursday, December 2.

Three men were assaulted, and one of the men – a 21-year-old man – was forced into the back of a dark grey BMW X3 by the assailants and driven to Langfaulds Cemetery on Baljaffray Road in Glasgow at around 9.50pm.

The 21-year-old was assaulted again and threatened. The suspects also stole a number of items from him, including money and his mobile phone.

The suspects fled the scene in the BMW and a black Audi TT.

The victim received treatment for his injuries at hospital and was later released.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross, of Paisley CID, said: “The level of violence and intimidation shown during this incident is shocking. We believe this was a targeted attack.

“We believe there were six suspects involved in this attack and they were seen driving a dark grey BMW X3 and a black Audi TT.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the incidents in Broomlands Street or Langfaulds Cemetery to come forward and speak to officers. We’re especially keen for anyone who may have captured the incidents on dash cam or private CCTV to check their systems and provide relevant footage to us.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3412 of 2 December. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

