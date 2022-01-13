The crash, which involved a Mercedes A250 and a tractor, happened on the A96 at Auldearn, at around 5.05pm on Wednesday, January 12.

Emergency services attended, and the 78-year-old male driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed for eight hours, as road policing officers investigated. Their enquiries remain ongoing.

They have asked anyone who was travelling in the area around the time to come forward.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, following their tragic loss.“As we continue our enquiries, we’d ask anyone with information or any potential dashcam footage to please come forward. If you were in the area or believe you may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the incident, you can speak with officers on 101, quoting incident 2255 of 12 January.”

A message from the Editor:

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road crash on the A96 at Auldearn.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.