Man, 69, dies after collapsing following suspected road rage incident in Fairmilehead

A 69-year-old man has died following a suspected road rage incident in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland confirmed to the Evening News a man died following the incident on Biggar Road in the Fairmilehead area at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The scene of the incident on Biggar Road (Photo: Ste Mansfield/Edinburgh Crime and Breaking Incidents Facebook group.)

Officers said that two men, both driving vehicles, were involved in a dispute before the 69-year-old man collapsed.

He was then taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he later died.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called at about 4.30pm yesterday at Biggar Road where a 69-year-old man took unwell and collapsed after a dispute between him and another male driver of a car.

"He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died. Enquiries are ongoing into this incident."

The road was closed for around four hours following the incident before being reopened at around 8.30pm.