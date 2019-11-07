Man, 47, charged over death of woman found near burning car in Bathgate

Have your say

It follows a four-month police investigation.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Bathgate earlier this year.

Ann Drumond

Police responded to a report of a car alight near to Drumcross Farm on the evening of Tuesday, June 25th.

Ann Drummond, 47, from Livingston, was found with significant injuries and taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she passed away two days later.

The 47-year-old man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday in connection with her death.

Detective Inspector Nick Brookfield, from Livingston CID, said: "A thorough investigation has been underway for over four months, and a man has now been charged.

"Ann's family has been devastated by her death and we continue to support them."