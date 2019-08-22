Man, 47, attacked by two men with 'golf clubs or something similar' in West Lothian

A man suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked with 'golf clubs or something similar' in West Lothian.

The incident happened around 9.30pm on Friday 16th August within a wooded area near to Hoghill Place.

Police car stock image

The 47-year-old man was walking alone when two men approached and attacked him with the objects.

The victim suffered a serious facial injury as a result, as well as other injuries to his head and body and attended at St John's Hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Watch as thief steals bike from outside Edinburgh school

Police were then contacted on Tuesday 20th August and inquiries are ongoing to trace the men responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The first suspect is described as white, in his thirties, 6ft tall and wearing a beanie hat, blue jumper and dark jeans. He spoke with a Scottish accent.

The second suspect is described as white, in his thirties with short dark hair and wearing a t-shirt.

Detective Constable Grant Ross from Livingston CID said: "It is believed that during this attack, the suspects struck the man with golf clubs, or something similar, and this has resulted in him sustaining some painful injuries.

READ MORE: Midlothian pig farmer declares war on feckless fly-tippers

"We would urge anyone who was within the area of Hoghill Place, Broompark View, or within the woods themselves and who witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone with any other information relevant to our inquiries should also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 3294 of the 20th August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For the latest crime and incidents in Edinburgh and the Lothians, join our new Facebook group here.