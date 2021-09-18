A 44-year-old man has died after being seriously injured during a disturbance at a restaurant in Fife (Photo: John Devlin).
The 44-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after a disturbance at a premises in High Street, Inverkeithing, at about 4.35pm on Friday.
Officers confirmed the injured man sadly died a short time later from his injuries.
A police spokesman said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing.
