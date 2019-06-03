Man, 40, in court over murder of Edinburgh University worker

0
Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a university worker was stabbed to death near Edinburgh Castle.

Paul Smith, 28, who worked as a service operations coordinator at Edinburgh University, died after the incident on Johnston Terrace shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

Paul Smith died following the incident on Thursday.

Paul Smith died following the incident on Thursday.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Castle stabbing: Workmates devastated at loss of “truly valued” friend
Today, a 40-year-old man appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with murdering Mr Smith.

George McAdam made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Michael Fletcher.

No plea was offered and the case was continued for further inquiry. McAdam was remanded in custody.