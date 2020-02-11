Man, 37, stabbed in leg during Musselburgh attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and anyone who may have dash-cam footage.

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during an attack in Musselburgh.

The incident happened in the Newbigging area of Musselburgh. Pic: Google Street View.

The incident happened in the Newbigging area shortly after 1:40am on Monday, February 10th. Police confirmed that the man suffered a stab wound.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to his injury.

Police are carrying out inquiries and officers are looking to identify a man who was in the area at the time.

He is described as being around 5ft 8in tall and of heavy build with a shaved head. He was dressed all in black and was last seen walking from Newbigging onto the High Street.

Detective Constable Mark Asquith, of Dalkeith CID, said: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have seen a disturbance or who has any other information to come forward.

"We would also ask anyone who driving in the area around that time to review any dash-cam footage they have and let us know if you may have anything which could be of use.

"Anyone who can help our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident 201 of 10 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."