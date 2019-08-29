Man, 35, dies after motorbike crash in Clackmannanshire

A motorcyclist has died after his bike veered off the road in Clackmannanshire.

The 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A91 near Tillicoultry Golf Club, yesterday.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the white Yamaha motorcycle left the road at around 3.40pm. No other vehicles were involved.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: "My sympathies are with the friends and family of the motorcycle rider at this difficult time.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who stopped to render medical assistance.

"I would ask that anyone who may have been on the A91 near Tillicoultry yesterday around 3.40pm who may have seen the white-coloured Yamaha motorcycle or may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

"I would also ask anyone who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV images of the incident to make contact with the inquiry team immediately."