Man, 35, appears in court accused of attempted murder after man 'pushed down stairs' at Haymarket train station

Have your say

A man has appeared in court on petition accused of an attempted murder bid following an alleged incident at an Edinburgh train station.

Marc McKinnlay, from Cowdenbeath, appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday charged with two offences.

The alleged incident took place at Haymarket train station in Edinburgh. Pic: Neil Hanna.

McKinnlay is facing a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger to life and attempted murder.

He is also charged with a separate offence of assault to injury.

The 35-year-old made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

McKinlay was released on bail and will appear back in the dock at a date still to be confirmed.

Victim 'fell down flight of stairs'

The court appearance comes the day after a 58-year-old man suffered serious injuries following an alleged incident at the capital’s Haymarket train station.

The alleged victim, who is believed to have fallen down a flight of stairs, was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and remains in a critical condition.

A 32-year-old man was also allegedly left injured during the incident at the station’s Platform 2 on Thursday night at around 10pm.

Following the alleged incident Detective Inspector Brian McAleese from British Transport Police said: “We believe a verbal altercation took place between three men on the stairs between platform two and three.

“This resulted in one of the men being pushed down the stairs and another assaulted.

“Thankfully officers were quickly on scene and a 35-year-old man was arrested.

“I’d now urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it to get in touch with us as soon as possible to assist with our enquiries”.

“You can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 661 of 20/02/20.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”