Man, 31, jailed for shooting neighbour in Bathgate crossbow murder bid

Have your say

He fired the crossbow within an eight to 10 feet range of the victim's chest.

A loner who shot a neighbour with a crossbow in a murder bid has been jailed for five years.

A loner who shot a neighbour with a crossbow in a murder bid has been jailed. Pictures: Youtube

Ralph Muir, 31, fired a crossbow bolt into Shaun Reynolds's chest after making a threatening gesture to his victim.

READ MORE: Dramatic footage shows a man with a crossbow bolt sticking out his chest in Bathgate



He was then caught on a woman's iPad saying: "I'm not leaving here until you are dead."

A judge told Muir at the High Court in Edinburgh that it was an offence of "an extreme and unusual nature".

The injury. Pic: Youtube

The Lord Justice Clerk, Lady Dorrian, said: "I am satisfied this is a case that can only be dealt with by a custodial sentence."

She said such a serious and deliberate crime would normally attract a starting point in sentencing of eight years.

But she said that in Muir's case she was persuaded he had vulnerabilities and was "easily put upon" and a lesser sentence was appropriate.

The judge also ordered that he be kept under supervision for a further three years.

'Sharp Pain'

The court heard that the victim of the attack ended up with a crossbow bolt sticking out of his chest, but escaped serious injury.

Muir had spotted Mr Reynolds, 46, shouted at him and then pointed his hand in a gun shape.

Advocate depute Owen Mullan said: "Minutes later Muir was armed with a crossbow in each of his hands. He pointed one directly at Shaun Reynolds chest."

"He activated the trigger firing it within an eight to 10 feet range of his chest. Shaun Reynolds was immediately aware of a sharp pain."

The victim saw a crossbow bolt sticking out from him and decided to pull it out.

Muir earlier admitted attempting to murder Mr Reynolds in the attack on May 16 this year at Rendezvous Place, Bathgate.

Defence solicitor advocate Ian Bryce said Muir was "a loner" and added: "He was keeping company with very few people on a regular basis."

But he said that matters "took an unfortunate turn" when the victim moved in to a a neighbouring property.

He said Muir had disclosed he was having difficulties with neighbours and other residents reported he was being antagonised.

Mr Bryce said: "The impression I get is that he quite simply cracked."