Man, 24, stabbed in Edinburgh city centre street

A 24-year-old man was stabbed in an Edinburgh city centre street in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place in Queensferry Street Lane at about 3am on Friday June 21st.

A police van parked on Queensferry Street at the entrance to Queensferry Street Lane. Pic: Abigail Storer

Police are investigating the incident which resulted in the man being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with chest and face injuries.

The man's current condition is not known but it is believed he sustained stab wounds.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 416 of June 21st.

Police cordoned off part of Queensferry Street Lane this morning following the incident. A police van could be seen parked at the Queensferry Street end.

One bystander said police were re-directing people who were looking to go down the lane.

Another said several markers had been put down out at various points on the ground within the cordoned off area.