Man, 19, hospitalised with 'serious injury' after 'altercation' involving blade in Granton

A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital with a "serious injury" following an altercation involving a blade in Granton.
Officers were called to the Granton Crescent Park area shortly after 11am on Monday July 22nd.
Local residents reported seeing the park taped off by officers, who remain in attendance.
A police source said they believed a blade was used during the altercation.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating an altercation, which is currently believed to have taken place in the Granton Crescent Park area around 11am on Monday 22 July.
"A 19-year-old man has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a serious injury, which is not thought to be life-threatening.
"Officers remain in the area and are currently following a positive line of enquiry in connection with this."
There is also currently police activity ongoing in Boswall Loan as part of this investigation.