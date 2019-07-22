Man, 19, hospitalised with 'serious injury' after 'altercation' involving blade in Granton

Have your say

A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital with a "serious injury" following an altercation involving a blade in Granton.

Officers were called to the Granton Crescent Park area shortly after 11am on Monday July 22nd.

Granton Crescent Park. Pic: Google Maps

Local residents reported seeing the park taped off by officers, who remain in attendance.

A police source said they believed a blade was used during the altercation.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating an altercation, which is currently believed to have taken place in the Granton Crescent Park area around 11am on Monday 22 July.

"A 19-year-old man has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a serious injury, which is not thought to be life-threatening.

"Officers remain in the area and are currently following a positive line of enquiry in connection with this."

There is also currently police activity ongoing in Boswall Loan as part of this investigation.