A teenager has appeared in court in connection with a sexual assault in Maddiston.

The 17-year-old boy made no plea at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Friday in relation to an incident involving a 16-year-old girl, which took place near Main Road on Wednesday, May 15.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the boy was given bail.