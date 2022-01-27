The mysterious item was discovered within a premises on Milnbank Street in Glasgow at about 5pm on Thursday.

The area has been evacuated and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers have been contacted.

Police confirmed the motorway is closed between junctions 12 and 15 westbound and junctions 15 and 13 eastbound while they deal with the ongoing incident.

Officers have urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Travel watchdog Traffic Scotland issued a statement at 5.10pm warning commuters about the road closure and said traffic is heavy near the junctions affected.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance following a report of a suspicious package found within a premises on Milnbank St in Glasgow.

“EOD have been contacted. The premises have been evacuated, a cordon has been put in place and the M8 has been closed between junction 14 and junction 15.”

