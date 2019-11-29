London Bridge terror attack: Man shot dead after knife rampage

A male suspect was shot dead by police on London Bridge after a knife rampage which police are treating as a terrorist attack.

Several people were stabbed by the knifeman before he was grappled to the ground and disarmed by members of the public.

Footage on social media appeared to show armed officers surround a person on the ground before discharging a weapon, while a bystander appears to remove a large knife from the scene.





Footage on social media appeared to showed one man being pulled away by armed officers moments before the suspect is shot at point-blank range.

The eyewitness video appears to show a man being shot on the pavement of the north-bound carriageway on the western side, near Fishmongers' Hall.

Another bystander could be seen carrying a large knife from the scene.

Hoax suicide vest

Police said the suspect was wearing a hoax suicide vest.

After being shot, he raised his arms towards his head before lying still.

Witnesses described a scene of panic around London Bridge, moments after the incident. Picture: PA

Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said: "At approximately 2pm today, police were called to a stabbing at a premises near London Bridge.

"Emergency services attended including officers from the City of London Police and Metropolitan Police.

"A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from City of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene."

Mr Basu said that specialist officers had been deployed after reports that the suspect had an explosive vest, but the device was believed to be a "hoax".

Armed police on London Bridge earlier today. Picture: SWNS

He added: "Due to reports that the suspect might have had an explosive device specialist officers attended the scene.

"However, I can confirm at this time we believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect is a hoax explosive device."

Number of people injured

Mr Basu said he would give updates to the families of those injured "as soon as we can get that information".

"A number of other people received injuries during this incident. As soon as we can provide further updates on their condition, we will," he told the press conference.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to everybody who has been involved in this and is anxiously waiting for information on their loved ones.

"As soon as we can get that information, we will get it to you."

Panic

Witnesses described a scene of panic around London Bridge, moments after the incident.

Witness Kelby McNally, OK! Online's editor, works in the Northern and Shell Building on Lower Thames Street near to London Bridge, said she initially thought a fire alarm had gone when she saw "loads of people just running".

She said: "There were loads of people just running, I thought it was a fire alarm or something, and then I saw two girls from my office who told me not to go back there.

"I asked what had happened, and they said they had heard gunshots and now everyone is running."

Reaction

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "I want to thank the emergency services and members of the public for their immense bravery in responding to this suspected terrorist attack at London Bridge. This is an appalling incident and all my thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote on Twitter: "Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected. I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice."

Footage from the scene appeared to show a white lorry straddling the northbound and southbound carriageways.

The video shows several officers surrounding the vehicle before moving to the rear to check its container.

London buses can be seen either side of the lorry while three police cars are parked next to it on the bridge.

Nurse Jackie Bensfield, 32, described how she asked to be let off a bus on London Bridge after she heard "five or six" gunshots.

Ms Bensfield, who was on her way home from work, said she exited the bus and "ran like hell" to escape the shots.