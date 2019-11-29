London Bridge: Police dealing with incident after reports of 'shots fired'

Have your say

London Bridge has been cordoned off after reports of 'shots fired'.

Emergency services have been called to London Bridge amid reports of shots being fired at the London tourist attraction.

Metropolitan Police said: "We are currently dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please stand by for updates."

The London Ambulance Service said it had crews at the scene.

Various social media users have reported hearing gunshots from London Bridge.

One video shows what appears to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby.

Those in the video can be heard saying: "They've actually got guns out. They've got the guns out."

