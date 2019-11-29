London Bridge: 'One dead' and multiple people injured in 'stabbing' incident

One person has reportely been killed and multiple people injured after a stabbing incident on London Bridge.

Specialist firearm officers attended the scene and it is not yet known if the person killed was the attacker.

Witnesses told local media, that a man with knives was spotted near the bridge shortly before 2pm. Members of the public claim the man with the knife was shot by armed police.

The London Ambulance Service said it had crews at the scene.

Various social media users reported hearing gunshots from London Bridge. Five people are belived to have been injured.

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and City of London Police

Members of the public evacuate the area. Picture: PA

"A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow."

Armed police on the scene at London Bridge where there have been reports of gunfire. Picture: SWNS/ Alexandra Carr