Logan Anthony Foster, 26, was last seen on December 13, 2021.

He is described as being 5’8 with blonde hair.

Police said they have been “following a number of lines of enquiry to locate him”, but said his whereabouts have not yet been established.

They are asking anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting reference number 1614 of December 21.

