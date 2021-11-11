Lochside Road: Thief steals TV and stand from Dumfries property

Police are appealing for information after someone broke into a home in Dumfries on Wednesday afternoon and stole a TV set and stand

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 8:15 am
The house on Lochside Road was broken into sometime between 2pm and 3pm on November 10.

Officers reported that the only items stolen from within were a TV and its stand.

Later on Wednesday, a man was spotted carrying a “large square/rectangular shaped item” on Dumfries High Street.

He was described as being between 30 and 40-years-old, slim and had dark receding hair. He was wearing a thigh length high-vis jacket and a dark jumper with a red across the chest.

Police officers in Dumfries are now appealing for information to help them find the man and identify if he was the one who broke into the home on Lochside Road.

If you have any information, including CCTV or Dashcam footage of the area, you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2246 of November 10.

