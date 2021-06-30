Loch Lomond assault: A teenager has been seriously injured in an assault near the Loch Lomond pier

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with head injuries after being assaulted in a park on the banks of Loch Lomond.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:52 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:53 pm
The 16-year-old was attacked next to the pier in Balloch Country Park at around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and treated for serious arm and head injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.

Reporting by PA

