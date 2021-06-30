The 16-year-old was attacked next to the pier in Balloch Country Park at around 5.40pm on Tuesday.
He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and treated for serious arm and head injuries.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Loch Lomond assault: A teenager has been seriously injured in an assault near the Loch Lomond pier
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.