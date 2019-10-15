Livingston house 'cordoned off' by police after suspicious device found

Have your say

Police have cordoned off a house in Livingston due to the discovery of a "suspicious device".

Officers at Police Scotland said they were called to the house in Falconer Rise, Livingston at around 2.20pm today to the device.

One eyewitness described a "huge police presence" around the house.

A spokesman for the police said bomb disposal units were en route to the site of the 'device' with a cordon in place until they arrive.

He said: "Officers in Livingston are currently dealing with what has been described as a suspicious device at a house in Falconer Rise, Dedridge, Livingston.

"A cordon has been placed around the building until the arrival of EOD staff."