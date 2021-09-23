Human remains have been discovered within a vehicle fire in the Lincluden area of Dumfries.

Police are appealing for information after they were called to the car fire near to Jocks Loaning around 8.15 am on Wednesday.

Other emergency services attended and once the fire was extinguished, human remains were discovered within the grey coloured Vauxhall Insignia.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem will be carried out.

Detective Inspector Craig Nicolson said: “A team of specialist officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I am appealing to anyone, who may have information to assist the investigation, to please get in touch.

“I would particularly like to hear from any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling in the area of Lincluden Road, Priory Avenue, Glasgow Road (A76) or Jocks Loaning, between 7.30am and 8.15am on Wednesday, 22 September.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0517.”

