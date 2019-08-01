Life in jail for Edinburgh teen who stabbed man to death and boasted he liked it

Have your say

A teenage murderer who brutally stabbed a man he had only just met to death in 'a sustained and vicious' attack has today been locked up for life.

Nineteen-year-old Daniel Brown who boasted after the killing “I am a murderer and I like it” was ordered to spend at least 15 years and 10 months in detention before being eligible for parole.

Brown attacked Daryl Nimmo, 25, at a flat in Dalry, North Ayrshire in April this year.

Just 24 hours earlier he was released by police after being caught in Edinburgh with two knives.

At the High Court in Glasgow judge Lord Matthews told Brown: “You have pleaded guilty to the murder of Daryl Nimmo. His loss has had a devastating effect on his family. It was an untimely and needless death. It was a sustained and vicious attack.”

The court heard that Brown told police his victim “begged for mercy” during the savage attack.

Brown admitted murdering Daryl at the flat in Dalry on April 13.

On April 12 – the day before the killing – Brown was held by police in Edinburgh and charged after one knife was found in his waistband and another hidden in his sock and then released.

Brown took a taxi from Edinburgh to Dalry to visit his mum's friend Linda O'Neil, who was in a relationship with Daryl .

Hours before the murder Brown made a chilling Facebook video call in which he was seen brandishing a machete-type knife threatening to stab people.

Brown later joined Linda and Daryl at her home.

She was awoken by a blood-soaked Brown yelling: “I've killed somebody.”

She got up and found Daryl slumped against a door.

Sick Brown later boasted: “I f*****g stabbed him. I am a murderer and I like it.”

He said it was the “first time” he had met Daryl and added: “I can still see his face begging me to stop.

“I can see his face begging me for mercy. I was jumping on his face. He's not coming back, he's dead. I kept stabbing and stabbing him.”

When detectives said that a young man was lying dead Brown told them: “Shit happens.”

Daryl had 10 wounds to his neck and chest, as well as injuries to his arm, hands, head and stomach.

Brown, of West Pilton, Edinburgh, has previous convictions including two for possession of a knife.”

His lawyer Gordon Martin told the court: “He deeply regrets his conduct. During the police interview, he said something like: 'It was two lives wasted last night'.

“This is how he feels about matters.

“He deeply regrets his conduct and particularly in respect of the effect it has had on Mr Nimmo's family.”