Liberton Brae in Edinburgh set to re-open after unexploded grenade assessed

Liberton Brae is set to re-open after an unexploded grenade which was found has been deemed to pose no threat.

Police Scotland were called at 12.20pm today (Wednesday) to Liberton Brae in Liberton to reports of an unexploded grenade being found in a residential property.

The road was closed off while specilist bomb squads examined the device.

However, Police Scotland has now confirmed that it is deemed to pose no risk, and the road will re-open.

Liberton Brae was closed in both directions between Wolrige Road and Kirkgate and some queues have devoloped in the area, particularly southbound.